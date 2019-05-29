Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: The gym enthusiast who is on a spree to get in shape, posted a photo from her gym routine earlier today. Posted half an hour ago the post has already crossed 4k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beauty and her dedication.

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee who has won hearts with her amazing performances and songs has once again set the internet on fire with her workout photos! Dressed in a camouflage grey colored tank top and similar colored track pants, Rani Chatterjee in her photo is picking up weights and has captioned her post as Leg day today, very painful. Posted half an hour ago the post has already crossed 4k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her beauty and her dedication.

The diva started her career back in 2005 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasural Bada Paisawala. The movie was a super hit at the box office and made her icon she is now! Rani has a massive fan following of around 400k on her social media handle and keeps on updating her fans with her daily routine.

Some of her movies are- Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho,Sita, Samaad Ji, Bandhan Tute NA, Devra Bada Satawela, Diljale, Ghaila Babu, Phool Banal Angar, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Nagin, Rani no 786, Inspector Chandni, Rowdy Rani, Sherni, Chandni, Prem Deewani, Dariya Dil, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Aur Deewar, Waqalat, Karz, Jodi no 1, Real Indian Mother, among various other films.

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee has no movies lined up for the year 2019 or 2020 as of yet.

