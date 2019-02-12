Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is all set to make you all go gaga with her sultry dance moves and acting skills in upcoming projects like Rani Ki Hukumat, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat and Chor Machaye Shor, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy photo in Indian attire. Take a look at Rani Chatterjee's wedding-ready post.

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: The stunning Bhojpuri dancer who rose to limelight after giving back to back hits like Sasura Bada Paisawela, Rani No. 786, Devra Bada Satawela and Sita, set the Internet on fire with her transformation. Well, beauty has definitely become the source of motivation for her followers who want to hit the gym but are too lazy to do so. Her sexy workout pictures and videos on Instagram are proof that she has become a fitness freak.

In a white saree with a grey coloured border, Bhojpuri bombshell simply slayed her latest wedding-ready look. Pink shade, straight hair, white bangles and dropping earrings were all that she needed to compliment her outfit of the day. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful collage on February 11, which has already garnered over 4k hearts on it. If you still haven’t seen Rani Chatterjee’s latest Instagram post in Indian attire, take a sneak peek to it here:

Talking about her upcoming movies, Rani Chatterjee is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming Bhojpuri project Chotki Thakurayin starring Anjana Singh. Chatterjee who was last seen in Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav starrer Sakhi Ke Biyah, will also feature in Krodh, Gunday 2, Kanch Ki Chudiyan, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi, Life Me Twist, Jab Jab Khoon Pukare, Rani Ki Hukumat, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat and Chor Machaye Shor.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the super hit chartbusters of Rani Chatterjee which made her Bihar fans groove to the beats:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuasK05qB68

