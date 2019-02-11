Rani Chatterjee who is all set to make you all fall in love with her more by featuring in Anjana Singh starrer Chotki Thakurayin, took to her official Instagram handle to share her party-ready photo in a short black coloured dress. Well, the lady who us often spotted working out in the gym, looks beautiful in her latest Instagram post that has already garnered over 4k hearts so far.

Undoubtedly, our very own Rani Chatterjee has transformed into a sexy diva who makes sure her fanbase is as fitness freak as she is. The lady who is usually found doing workout in the gym, was recently spotted in an animal printed short dress with black coloured footwear. In a pink lip colour with perfect eye make-up, Rani simply her party outfit look perfect. The photo was shared on February 10 on her official Instagram handle for her 268k followers who hearted her picture over 4,770 times within hours of its upload. If you still haven’t seen Rani Chatterjee’s latest sassy Instagram post, here’s the sneak peek to it:

Well, we all know how health conscious Bhojpuri bombshell is. Her Insta is filled with her gym videos and workout attires. Be it pink sports bra or purple coloured treggings, Rani slays her look like a diva. Take a look at series of Rani Chatterjee sexy gym videos and photos shared by the actress herself on the photo-sharing app which set the Internet on fire:

The Sasura Bada Paisawala actress rose to limelight with her very first Bhojpuri film in 2004. Ever since her debut, Chatterjee has been making her fanbase go gaga with her sultry dance moves and sensuous expressions. The stunning lady is all set to make you all fall in love with her more by upcoming project Chotki Thakurayin starring Anjana Singh. Apart from this, she will appear in Rani Ki Hukumat, Jab Jab Khoon Pukare, Kanoon Ke Khiladdi, Rani Ki Aayegi Baraat and Chor Machaye Shor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuasK05qB68

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More