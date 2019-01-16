Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Sasura Bada Paisawala fame actor Rani Chatterjee, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot gym look. In a sexy backless gym attire, Rani Chatterjee once again gave us a perfect fitness goal as she posed for a picture in Mumbai after working out.

Rani Chatterjee sexy photos: Sasura Bada Paisawala fame actor Rani Chatterjee, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot gym look. In a sexy backless gym attire, Rani Chatterjee once again gave us a perfect fitness goal as she posed for a picture in Mumbai after working out. Well, this is not the first time that the lady is giving us some serious lessons to stay fit and healthy. Her fitness transformation is proof that nobody can stop her from making her fanbase go crazy with her sexy photos and sizzling videos.

The stunning lady who made her acting debut in 2004, is one of the best-known personalities of Bhojpuri industry. The bankable diva who rose to limelight after giving back to back sexy performances in Bhojpuri songs that flaunted her sultry dance moves is now gearing up to entertain her huge fan following with Bhojpuri projects like Chotki Thakurayin, Gunday 2, Kanch Ki Chudiyan, Kanoon Ke Khiladi, Life Me Twist and Krodh.

Take a look at Rani Chatterjee’s photo that garnered over 4k likes on Instagram within hours of its upload:

She gave a morning surprise to her 248.3k followers by posting her nature lover photo. Take a look at it here:

Chatterjee rose to limelight after her Bhojpuri movies Sasura Bada Paisawala, Dulaara, Nagin, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Devra Ishaqbaaz, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Durga, Dil Deewana Maane Na, Prem Deewani and Devra Bada Satawela. Rani is also honoured with the best actress award in 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for giving an amazing performance in the Bhojpuri movie Nagin.

