Rani Chatterjee sexy video: Recently on December 16, 2018, diva took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her swimming escapades. in the video, Rani is donning a body-hugging black monokini and is trying various swimming styles. The video in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of views and the count seems unstoppable.

Rani Chatterjee sexy video: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee have once again taken Instagram by storm with her latest video. The diva started her career 13 years back opposite Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan with Sasura Bada Paisawala. The movie made on a Rs. 30 lakh budget was the highest grosser movie of that year. Since then the diva hasn’t looked back and now is a social media sensation with 211k followers on Instagram.

Recently on December 16, 2018, diva took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her swimming escapades. in the video, Rani is donning a body-hugging black monokini and is trying various swimming styles. The video in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of views and the count seems unstoppable. She has captioned her picture as I am a water baby, thankyou Nidhi Jha for taking my video.

On the professional front, Bhojpuri star rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja which will release next year in January. She will be seen starring opposite Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey. The movie Rani weds Raja is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood blockbuster hit Tanu Weds Manu. Recently, the couple hosted a trailer launch party which was attended by all the major Bhojpuri stars.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More