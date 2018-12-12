Rani Chatterjee sexy video: The song Tani Bardas Kera Ho from the movie Sakhi Ke Biyah featuring Rani Chatterjee, Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, and Brijesh Tripathi has gone viral. The song Tani Bardas Kera HO has ben Crooned by Priyanka Singh and Alok Kumar and the lyrics have been penned by Satyaprakash Mishra has garnered 1.2 million views and the count seems unstoppable. The song Tani Bardas Kera Ho has been bankrolled under the banner Royal Films Entertainment and the music has been produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato.

In the video, Rani Chatterjee is shaking her leg to the viral song in a turqoise half sleeves blouse and a yellow lengha. She has paired off her look with yellow earrings, kohled eyes, and dark pink lipstick. Rani Chatterjee looks hot as ever as she dances her heart out with Sunil Sagar in the video. Take a look at the viral song here:

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen opposite Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey in Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu. The movie is set to release next year in the month of January. Take a look at the pictures from the video here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More