Bhojpuri dancing queen Rani Chatterjee’s latest Instagram video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of Urvashi Rautela-starrer Gal Ban Gayi which has been crooned by Meet Bros and Neha Kakkar has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, we see Rani Chatterjee shaking a leg on the super hit track which has been rapped by none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh. Dressed in a sexy pink top and black leggings, Rani Chatterjee looks extremely hot as she shows off her sexy dance moves. After all, Rani Chatterjee is called the Bhojpuri item queen for a reason, right?

Her dance numbers which garner millions and thousands of likes on video-sharing app YouTube have made her a Bhojpuri dancing sensation and her latest Instagram video has taken over the Internet. The sensuous and phenomenal dance video garnered thousands of likes within no time.

In the caption, Rani Chatterjee wrote that this happens when she goes crazy! Isn’t the video adorable? She is one of the most talked about dancers and actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and her latest video is being loved by her thousands of fan followers.

