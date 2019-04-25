Rani Chatterjee sexy videos: Rani Chatterjee is the queen of the Bhojpuri industry. She was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She was awarded the 'Best Actress 2013' in 6th Bhojpuri Films Awards.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the hottest actors of the Bhojpuri industries. She hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra and is known as the queen of Bhojpuri industry. Her most famous movies are Sasura Bada Paisawala and Devra Bada Satawela. She was awarded the ‘Best Actress 2013’ in 6th Bhojpuri Films Awards. She started her career with movie, ‘Sasura Bada Paisawala’ featuring Manoj Tiwari. Rani is 29 years old as she was born in November 1889.

One of her video song, ‘Mauka ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La’ in which she was accompanied with the actor Khesari Lal Yadav went viral and was a super hit. In the video song, she showed her skills with exceptional dance steps. The song was dropped on the platform on December 16, 2016. She wore a black sexy dress in the song. The song soon went viral on YouTube and became popular among people of Bihar. The video song of Rani has over 16 million viewers and 23 thousand likes.

Rani Chatterjee’s song, ‘Garmi Bujhala Rani’ published on February 25, 2016. This song’s movie name is Icchadahri and directed by Dev Pandey. This was a hot and romantic song which got over 3 million views with 33 thousand likes. In the song, the actress Rani Chatterjee was accompanied by famous actor Avadhesh Mishra.

Her song named ‘Paatar Paatar Piyawa ke’ also went viral amid the rumours of her relationship with Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. This song of Rani was launched on February 25, 2016. The song got over 6 million viewers and 11 thousand like yet. In the song, she played the role of a tempting wife of Khesari.

O Balma Ho was the sexy song of Chatterjee went viral on social platforms. In this song, she wore an alluring red dress. The song was published on January 30, 2017, and its lyrics were written by Nutan Pankaj. The song has a rainy scene to make it as hot as hell. This song has over 3million viewers with 5 thousand likes.

Rani also debuted in a tempting song named Pasijhata. The song was launched on February 12, 2019. This song has over 5 million views with 4.5 thousand likes.

