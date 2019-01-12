Rani Chatterjee sexy videos: Internet sensation who began her acting career with Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2004, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy gym video. Well, her Instagram video will definitely force you to hit the gym right away. Take a look at the gym video shared by Rani Chatterjee.

is known for her amazing performance in Sita (2007), Devra Bada Satawela (2010) and Rani No. 786. The stunning lady who bagged the Best Actress award in 2013 in the sixth Bhojpuri Film Awards. Well, this is not it! She is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Chotki Thakurayin starring Anjana Singh. Apart from that, she will also appear in Ritesh Pandey starrer Rani Weds Raja. Well, Rani Weds Raja is the Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood movie Tanu Weds Raja. The film has garnered millions of views on its trailer and music before its release in 2019.

Talking about her Instagram craze. The Bhojpuri bombshell stays quite active on social media. She barely disappoints her fanbase when it comes to posting sexy poolside pictures and funny Tik Tok videos. Bhojpuri sensation not just surprises her followers with sexy pictures but makes sure she is giving them fitness goals. Her motivational gym videos are proof that the lady is health conscious. In her latest Instagram post, Chatterjee is seen working out in purple-grey coloured gym attire. If you missed her latest Insta video that was uploaded today i.e. January 12 and has already garnered thumbs up from the followers, take a look at it here:

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee who was last seen in Sakhi Ke Biyah will make you go gaga with her sexy dance moves in her latest song titled Ka Ho Ka Haal Ba. The beauty will also star in Bhojpuri project, Chor Machaye Shor.

