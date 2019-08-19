Rani Chatterjee over Akshara and Pawar Singh controversy: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh controversy dragged one more name in, that is Rani Chatterjee. Recently Rani posted a video of hers Slamming all the trollers and clearly stated that keep my name outside this matter. Watch the full video here.

Rani Chatterjee over Akshara and Pawar Singh controversy: Rani the dazzler of Bhojpuri film industry is in full anger, Yes! she recently posted a video, slamming trollers for dragging her name in Akshara and Pawan Singh’s matter, in the video she clearly stated that, those who are trying to break her image and involving her name in the controversy, for those she will take legal action to against them.

The diva recently came back to India, after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, and heard the controversy, revolving around her which made her depressed yet angry, so to that, she decided to make a video for clarifying the matter. But the video didn’t get accepted by the fans and the comment sections were full of hate comments. A hater wrote she doesn’t have a sense to talk, while some lauded her for taking a stand for herself.

Watch the video here:

Workwise, the diva recently stepped into India’s Biggest adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 10 and with that, for 2019 she has big-budget Bhojpuri film in her kitty titled Sakhi Ke Biyah. No doubt the diva is bold and beautiful, as her this video reflects that she has a voice for herself and for those who are being harassed by the trollers.

The diva till now had worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films and some of her films like Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, Sita, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Diljale, Chaila Babu, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani No. 786, Rowdy Rani, Prem Deewani, Maai Ke Karz, Jaanam, Rani Banal Jwala, Icchadhaari had been a big hit on the box office.

