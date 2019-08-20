Rani Chatterjee photos: The Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee wore pastel color cream suit to make your day, the diva looks alluring in the photo and with in 10 hours the photo got 5000 likes and thousands of lovable comment. Check Rani's photo and this will kick start your morning.

Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is currently in news for slamming trollers in Akshara and Pawan Singh’s controversy, but as we all say, every day is not same, so Rani applied the same thought for today and wore pastel color suit with black slippers and let her hair loose as a free bird.

The diva in the photo can be seen smiling ear to ear as if whipped all troubles surrounding her, the photo caption reads: Verified

Remain humble, but still, let them know who you are #godesi #indianwear #indianlook. No doubt she is the stunner of Bhojpuri world, and by some of her past activities clearly, reflect that diva is bold and beautiful too. Rani is the one and only Bhojpuri actress who entered in India’s biggest adventure reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and no doubt she is nailing it over there.

Check the post:

Work-wise, the hottie is all set to storm the silver screen with her latest big-budget film Sakhi Ke Biyah helmed and produced by Nand Kishore Mahto and Pawan Kumar Mahto respectively. The film Sakhi Ke Biyah has been made under the Royal Films Entertainment banner. No doubt the diva has everything to be in the entertainment industry, some of her songs Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, Sita, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Diljale, Chaila Babu, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani No. 786, Rowdy Rani, Prem Deewani, Maai Ke Karz, Jaanam, Rani Banal Jwala, Icchadhaari.

