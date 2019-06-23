Rani Chatterjee bikini video: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, who is currently ruling the Instagram with her sexy clicks recently shared a video of her's walking down next to the swimming pool in a colorful swimming suit. The video has crossed thousands of views on Instagram. Check out Rani Chatterjee's video here:

Rani Chatterjee bikini video: The ever so beautiful Rani Chatterjee recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a video from her swimming session and oh boy she looks hot as ever! Dressed in a skin-tight body-hugging monokini, Rani Chatterjee walks next to the swimming pool and plays with her hair. The video has already crossed 40k views on Instagram and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal beauty.

Well, this isn’t the first time that the diva has taken social media by storm with her bikini clicks. She keeps on updating her fans with her day to day gym routine and workout regime videos. Be it slaying in a gym or doing yoga or swimming, the diva is all set to lose weight and take the Bhojpuri industry by storm.

The internet sensation Rani Chatterjee started her acting career back in 2005 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisa Wala, which was one blockbuster hit and made her the diva she is now! The mega-budget movie earned crores of rupees at the box office and bagged Rani Chatterjee a lot of recognition.

Check out her swimming slow-mo video here:

Isn’t she hot? We bet she is! Well apart from starring in movies and item songs. Rani Chatterjee is also a television reality show host and also a judge.

Check out some of her photos here:

Some of her movies which have made her the sensation she is now are- Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Diljale, Chaila Babu, Phool Banal ANgar, Rani no 786, Inspector Chandni, Rowdy Rani, Dariya Dil, Maal Ke Karz, Sita, Damaad Ji, Naagin, Bandhan Tute Na, Prem Deewani, Sherni, Chhotki Dulhan, Jaanam, Paayal, and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App