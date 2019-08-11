Rani Chatterjee TikTok video: Bhojpuri diva who is currently shooting for her upcoming stunt reality show- Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 recently posted a video of her grooving to the bests of an old 90's song. See video

Rani Chatterjee TikTok video: Rani Chatterjee who will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is currently enjoying herself in Bulgaria as she preps up for her upcoming Indian reality stunt show. The show also features many big faces of the television and Bollywood industry such as Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, and many more stars.

The diva recently shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is grooving to a hit 90’s song. Dressed in a black and white sweatsuit and white sneakers, Rani Chatterjee by the looks of it is having one gala time back in Bulgaria at the Rohit Shetty’s hosted stunt reality show. Posted an hour back, the Bhojpuri TikTok video has crossed 5k views on Instagram and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her hot body.

Rani Chatterjee aka Bhojpuri queen started her acting career back in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisa Wala. The movie was a hit of that year and bagged fame to the Bhojpuri sensation. Some of her movies are- Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, Sita, Devra BBada Satawela, Diljale, Chaila Babu and many more.

See TikTok Bhojpuri video here:

In a span of fifteen years, Rani Chatterjee has made a name for herself from her movies to her songs, she has worked with all the Bhojpuri A-listers, be it Dinesh Lala Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and more. She has even been honored with many awards among which she bagged the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 as the Best Actress of the year for her performance in Nagin.

See some of her Bhojpuri movie videos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App