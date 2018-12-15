Rani Chatterjee video: In the video, the diva is singing to Pooja feat Milind Gaba's song Sohnea. Rani has paired off her casual attire with kohled eyes and dark pink lipstick. She has captioned her picture as Please listen to this amazing song, it is very nice. The video is a span of just 2 hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is poring with compliments for her beauty.

Rani Chatterjee video: One of the famous actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sultry expressions and sexy latkas and jhatkas has taken the internet by storm with her latest video. Rani Chatterjee started her career with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari, the movie was one of the highest grossing movies of that year. She has also been honoured with many awards among which she has received the prestigious 6th Bhojpuri Awards for her amazing performance in Nagin.

On the work front, Bhojpuri sensation rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja opposite Bhojpuri power star Ritesh Pandey. The movie Rani weds Raja is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood blockbuster hit Tanu Weds Manu. Recently, the duo hosted a trailer launch party which was attended by all the major Bhojpuri stars. Take a look at their pictures from the event here:

