Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is very well known for her social media presence beside her blockbuster films in Bhojpuri film industry. Along with being one of the well-known faces in Bhojpuri cinema, Rani is quite a phenomenon on social media platform as well. In the video shared by Rani Chatterjee today on Instagram, the diva is seen lip-synching the famous song made by Justin Bieber in 2010. The video posted by Rani Chatterjee is going viral on Instagram.

The video got 1000 views in 1 hour and getting comments every second. The video is made through Like application which is trending these days. Interestingly, the video seems fit for the day as the Canadian pop star Justin Bieber recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and American model Hailey Baldwin.

The actress made her debut into Bhojpuri film industry in 2005 with Sasura Bada Paisawala. The movie also featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit in Bhojpuri cinema and was the highest grossing Bhojpuri film in 2005.

Rani in her initial career proceeded to star in a few Bhojpuri hits like Sita, Devra Bada Satawela, Rani No. 786, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Nagin. Also, she packed away the ‘Best Actress of the year’ award at the sixth Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her portrayal in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Chor Machye Shor, Rani Ki Hukumat, Jab Jab Khoon etc. Rani Chatterjee recently released her first music video titled I Love You on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.



