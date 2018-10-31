Rani Chatterjee video: The song Koyla Khani Jarat Jawani from the movie Sakhi Ke Biyah garnered 1.2 million views on Youtube. The movie will feature Sunil Sagar, Rani Chatterjee, Gopal Rai and Brijesh Tripathi in lead roles. The music has been crooned by Priyanka Singh and Om Jha, the lyrics have been penned by Santosh Utpati. Produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato directed by Nandkishor Mahato.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee has once again taken Instagram by storm with her latest dance videos. Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee made her acting debut with Manoj Tiwari with Sasura Bada Piasa Wala in 2004, the movie was the highest grossing film of that time. After the super hit film, she became a social media sensation and has a garnered a huge fan following of 154,000 on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

The song Koyla Khani Jarat Jawani from the movie Sakhi Ke Biyah, it has been bankrolled under the banner Royal Films entertainment ltd. In the video, Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a plunging neckline yellow lengha. She has complemented her look with Kohled eyes and dark pink lipstick with gold nathani and a maroon bindi.

Rani Chatterjee has featured in several Bhojpuri films among which her latest movies have been Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Banal Jwala, Paayal, Ohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Gharwali Baharwali, among others.

Rani has even been honoured with 6th Bhojpuri awards in 2013 for best actress of the year for her mesmerising performance in Naagin.

