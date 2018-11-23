Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sensuous looks and sultry expressions has taken social media by storm with her latest music videos. In the video shared by Rani Chatterjee, she can be seen dressed in an abstract printed black and white monokini which is highlighting her curvaceous body. She has complemented her pool look with wet hair and dark red lipstick.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sensuous looks and sultry expressions has taken social media by storm with her latest music videos. In the video shared by Rani Chatterjee, she can be seen dressed in an abstract printed black and white monokini which is highlighting her curvaceous body. She has complemented her pool look with wet hair and dark red lipstick. In the video, Rani Chatterjee can be seen playing in the water and dancing to Arjit Singh’s song from Dilwale- Janam Janam.

Rani Chatterjee is born and brought up in Mumbai, she started her career in the Bhojpuri industry 14 years back with Sasura bada paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari. The movie was the highest grossing movie of the year. It was a typical love story a boy meets a girl, falls in love and decides to marry against the wishes of the society which leads to fights and drama. The movie is a family drama- action pack movie. Take a look at her sexy video here:

On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Sakhi Ke Biyah opposite Bhojpuri singer Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi, and Mayay Yadav. Currently, Ms Chatterjee is shooting for her movie Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood hit Tanu Weds Manu.

