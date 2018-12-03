In her latest workout video, Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a hot pink half sleeves t-shirt, grey yoga pants and orange sports shoes. She has complemented her workout attire with kohled eyes and nude lipstick. She has captioned her picture as work hard, the picture in a span of an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments for her enthusiastic personality.

One of the finest actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema Rani Chatterjee is known for her sexy dance moves and her mesmerizing latkas and jhatkas has taken social media by storm with her latest workout videos. In her latest Instagram video, Rani Chatterjee is dressed in a hot pink half sleeves t-shirt, grey yoga pants and orange sports shoes. She has complemented her workout attire with kohled eyes and nude lipstick. She has captioned her picture as work hard, the picture in a span of an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the comment section is pouring with compliments for her enthusiastic personality.

In her, 14-year long career Rani Chatterjee has become a social media sensation with 192k followers. She started her career back in 2004 with Sasura Bada Paisawala opposite Manoj Tiwari. Currently, the diva is riding high on the success of her latest film Icchadhaari and will be next seen opposite Ritesh Pandey in Rani Weds Raja which is a Bollywood remake of Tanu Weds Manu. Recently, Rani Chatterjee hosted a party for her upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja which was graced by many Bhojpuri stars. The film is slated to release in the beginning of 2019. The trailer of the movie Rani Weds Raja was released on November 27, 2018. Check out her video here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More