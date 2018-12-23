Rani Chatterjee hot video: Bhojpuri sensation took to her official Instagram handle to wish good morning to huge fan following on social media. The stunning lady who is all set to entertain her huge audience with sexy and sultry dance moves in the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Rani Weds Raja, is seen doing surya namaskar in the video.

Rani Chatterjee hot sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is one of the best known personalities of regional film industry. With hundreds of films under her belt, Rani Chatterjee is not only famous in Bhojpuri film fraternity but is also the internet sensation. With posting super hot photos and sultry video, Rai Chatterjee is always up with a perfect morning surprise for her fans. She makes sure her followers are updated well about her personal as well as professional life.

Recently, the stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her good morning video. Wishing her over 220k followers on social media, Rani Chatterjee in the video is seen doing surya namaskar which is an Hindu tradition in which people greet Sun early in the morning. In an orange coloured top and printed pajyamas, Rani Chatterjee as always was looking hot as she performed the tradition. If you missed her morning video, here’s the sneak peek to Rani Chatterjee’s good morning clip that has Woh Kisna Hai from Kisna: The Warrior Poet tune in the background:

On the work front, Rani Chatterjee is currently enjoying the great success of her upcoming movie Rani Weds Raja starring Ritesh Pandey. The film which is the Bhojpuri version of Bollywood hit Tanu Weds Manu, is helmed by Prasant Kumar and bankrolled by Vandana Giri under the banners of Subha Creations Presents. Well, the film will release in 2019 but the muic and trailer of the film is setting the internet on fire.

