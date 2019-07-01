One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Rani Chatterjee has taken over the Internet with her sexy workout photos and videos which will set the Internet on fire!

Bhojpuri beauty queen Rani Chatterjee, who is one of the most known faces in the Bhojpuri movie industry and is an Internet sensation has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and hot workout photos and gym videos which have taken over the Internet! In the photos, we see Rani Chatterjee in a sexy black ganji with black yoga pants and is looking way too hot to handle! She is also one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

She has worked in several Bhojpuri movies such as Devra Bada Satawela, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Rani No. 786, Rani Chali Sasural, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Dil Aur Deewar, Maai Ke Karz, Rani Banal Jwala, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Real Indian Mother, Love Aur Rajniti 2, Sakhi Ke Biyah, among many others.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is also a fitness freak. She keeps sharing her photos and videos from her workout session which take social media by storm! Rani Chatterjee is also known for her sexy latka-jhatkas and hot item songs which garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

She has received several awards and has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Rani Chatterjee has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, among others.

