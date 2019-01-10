Rani Chatterjee Anjana Singh video: Bhojpuri duo Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin. The two are often seen posting beautiful selfies and funny videos with each other. In another hilarious video of Rani Chatterjee getting bitten up from Anjana Singh is funny to watch.

Rani Chatterjee Anjana Singh Tik Tok video: Bhojpuri duo Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming movie Chotki Thakurayin. The two are often seen posting beautiful selfies and funny videos with each other. In another hilarious video of Rani Chatterjee getting bitten up from Anjana Singh is funny to watch. In the Tik Tok video, Rani in a red coloured beanie, top and black leggings is seen teasing Singh to come to her haveli to which Anjana in her winter look is seen slapping her continuously.

This is not the first time that they have shared a frame to post a Tik Tok video. Rani Weds Raja star Rani Chatterjee who has over 241k followers on Instagram, posted a funny video of them getting cosy in the bed. The hilarious video of both Chotki Thakurayin actors garnered over 13k likes on social media. The latest upload of Anjana Singh on photo-sharing app with 251k fanbase has garnered over 30k likes within hours of its upload.

If you missed the latest video of Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh, take a look at the hilarious video of them having fun at Chatterjee’s haveli:

