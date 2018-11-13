Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee is famous for her sultry expressions and her curvaceous body. She will be soon seen on the silver screens in Rani Weds Raja, which holds an uncanny resemblance to the super hit movie Tanu Weds Manu. The first look of the movie is out where rani is dressed in a bridal avatar. Details inside.

Heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee, who has a huge fan following on social media platforms is awaiting the release of her latest film titled Rani Weds Raja. Recently only the first poster look had been released, which holds an uncanny resemblance to R Madhavan’s blockbuster hit Tanu Weds Manu. In the movie, Rani Chatterjee will be seen opposite Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Panday. The movie Rani weds Raja is helmed by Prashant Kumar Giri, produced by Vandana Giri and presented by Shubha Creation. The film will also feature Deepak Tiwari, Anup Arora, Deepak Inha, Mehnaaz Shroff, Anita Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

Talking about their poster look Rani is dressed as a bride-to-be in red lengha with golden border. Assuredly the poster look is also inspired by Bollywood movie Tanu Weds Manu. Take a look at both the posters here to see the resemblance here:

In an interview with leading daily Rani Chatterjee opened up about her on-screen chemistry with Ritesh Panday. She said he is a very talented artist and she looks forward to working with him again in the future. Rani Chatterjee is one of the most bankable and famous actresses of the Bhojpuri industry and till now has done more than 30 films.





