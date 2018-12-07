Rani Chatterjee videos: In the video shared by the diva an hour back, she is dressed in a red bridal wear and is singing to her latest song from her upcoming movie Damini. She has captioned her picture as The first song from my movie Damini is out to check out the song and let me know if you love it or not. The music video has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her beauty and her chartbuster song.

Rani Chatterjee's first Bhojpuri song from her film Damini is out, watch video

Rani Chatterjee videos: The heart and soul of the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her killer body and her sexy dance moves has taken the internet by storm again with her latest photoshoot. In the video shared by the diva an hour back, she is dressed in a red bridal wear and is singing to her latest song from her upcoming movie Damini.

She has captioned her picture as The first song from my movie Damini is out to check out the song and let me know if you love it or not. The music video has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments for her beauty and her chartbuster song. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, This year for Rani Chatterjee has been amazing as she has bagged many movies and will be seen making debut in the Punjabi film industry too with her movie Aasara. Currently, the Bhojpuri diva is promoting her upcoming flick Rani Weds Raja which is a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood hit Tanu Weds Manu. Rani Weds Raja features Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey in lead roles. Seems like 2019 is going to be a very busy year for the Bhojpuri queen. Take a look at the trailer from Rani Weds Raja here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More