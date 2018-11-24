Rani Chatterjee videos: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her sensual Taki Taki video. From those curvy moves to her forgetting the dance steps, Rani Chatterjee looks adorable in the video. Well, her recent Instagram post will definitely make you hit the gym today!

Rani Chatterjee videos: The Bhojpuri queen is known for her sexy dance performances in Bhojpuri films. From debut film back in 20014 to the upcoming movie Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Chatterjee has won millions of hearts with her killer looks and sensual acts in Bhojpuri blockbusters. The lady garnered praises and love from the audience when her super hit films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786 were released. Bagging the best actress award in 6th Bhojpuri Awards that were held in 2013, Rani Chatterjee in today’s date is one of the best-known personalities of Bhojpuri film industry.

Not just movies or songs, the stunning lady who has already killed millions of hearts with curvy photos and sultry dance videos is not letting her Instagram fans keep calm. We all know, Rani Chatterjee is quite active on social media and never misses a beautiful chance to make her fans go crazy with her looks. As the lady is in full mode to get into shape, she has been posting a series of gym photos and videos. Recently, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her curvy video on the famous song Taki Taki.

Take a look at the Taki Taki video shared by Rani Chatterjee:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More