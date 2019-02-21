Inspired by Shilpa Shetty, Rani Chatterjee is all set to become the next Internet fitness sensation who barely misses a chance of motivating her fans to workout and stay healthy. Chor Machay Shor actor has many gym looks on her official Instagram account and fans love it! This time too, Bhojpuri diva took to her official Instagram handle today to share her gymming video to inspire her fans.

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee never leaves a stone unturned to make her fans drool with her sizzling pictures and videos. From posting the first look of her upcoming projects to making us all fall in love with her swimming skills, Chatterjee is always up with something impressive. The Bhojpuri bombshell who is known for her splendid performances in Bhojpuri movies, recently took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which we can see her breaking the sweat. She captioned the video with a step up providing motivation for the fans.

In a black coloured tracksuit, she is seen doing a leg workout in the gym. The video was posted two hours back and has already garnered likes and comments in which her fans are seen admiring her. Well, this is not the first time that the diva has posted something like this. She has become an Internet sensation and of course of a source of motivation for her fans who want to stay fit.

On the work front, the Bhojpuri actress will be seen in the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Chotki Thakurayin starring Anjana Singh. Moreover, Rani will be seen in Chor Machay Shor, Krodh, Gunday 2, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Rani Ki Hukumat and Kanch Ki Chudiyan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More