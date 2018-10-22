The rising star of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee has taken over the Internet with her lovestruck photos which make her fans go gaga! May it be her sexy photos or her funny videos, she always manages to stay in news one way or the other!

She is not only the dancing queen of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also a social media and Instagram queen as well

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular and sexy actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry who is best known for her work in films like Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, among many others. She is not only the dancing queen of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also a social media and Instagram queen as well.

Her latest Instagram photo is being loved by everyone and is being circulated by all her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram. She is one of the best dancers and a YouTube queen as well. Let us have a look at some of her sexy and hot photos.

