Bhojpuri sweetheart Rani Chatterjee has been winning fans since the time she entered the industry. The diva is quite popular for her hot and sexy dance moves in the Bhojpuri film industry. The curvaceous body and sensuous expressions of the lady manage to melt a thousand hearts all together. One of the most loved celebrities of the regional film business, Rani Chatterjee is yet again ruling the internet with her hot and sizzling videos. The gorgeous diva is all set to sizzle on the screens once again with her upcoming movie Damini.

Earlier, Rani Chatterjee took to her official Instagram account to announce the release of the first song from the movie which took the social media by a storm and now she has yet again announced the release of another song from the movie Damini. The first song garnered thousands of likes and the comment section was bombarded with praises. Now, the second track is getting even more popular as it has already collected more than 3000 views on Instagram and the fans are drooling over the sexy moves of Rani in the song. Take a look yourself!

Romancing with well-known Bhojpuri star Vinay Anand in the song, Rani Chatterjee is looking sizzling as ever. The actor is going to have a blasting new year as she has already two movies under her belt. Making her debut in the Punjabi Film Industry, Rani will be seen in Punjabi film Aasara. These days, she is busy promoting her upcoming romantic movie Rani Weds Raja which is perhaps the remake of Bollywood movie Tanu Weds Manu. Take a look at the amazing trailer of the movie:

