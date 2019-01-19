Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chaterjee's throwback photo is something that we all love. n the photo, which was shared on her official Instagram page, the hottie was seen in a maroon-golden saree with which she opted golden jewelry. The outfit was really nice and went very well with Rani's personality.

Rani Chatterjee Instagram photos: Bhojpuri queen Rani Chaterjee has never failed to impress her fans and followers. Her active participation in Bhopuri cinema has produced many hits and gave massive stardom to her. She is very popular for her roles in various films like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. This time it is Rani’s throwback photo which garnered much attention on social media

In one of her throwback photos, the diva was seen in a maroonish golden saree with which she paired golden jewelry. The outfit was nice and went very well with Rani’s personality. The way she posed for the photo clearly depicted her confidence and grace. The diva has a massive fan following on her social media platforms, especially on Instagram , where she keeps posting immensely in order to stay connected with her fans.

In the below post, the hottie is seen in a black and white top. She very cutely poses for the camera. In this post, her makeup was way light than her other posts, perhaps, because it was a very casual post. Well, that’s how she keeps her fans and followers updated.

She recently also shared many of her intense workout photos and videos on her official Instagram page, which has surely garnered a lot of attention. And in case you have missed her videos on YouTube, you can see some of them shared in this post below.

