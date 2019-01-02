Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee, who is known for her sexy dance numbers and amazing acting skills has been killing it on the Internet with her hot and sexy workout videos! The Bhojpuri bombshell keeps sharing her stunning workout videos and gym photos which take social media by storm!

Dressed in a sexy brown top with black leggings, Rani Chatterjee looks steamingly hot as she does her exercises. Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in more than 100 Bhojpuri films such as Sasura Bada Paisawala, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho, Dhadkela Tohre Name Karejwa, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dil Deewan Maane Na, Main Rani Himmat Wali, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Devra Bada Satawela, among many others.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the highest paid Bhojpuri actresses who has also worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among others.

