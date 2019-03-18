The paparazzi recently caught a small glimpse of Bollywood's rarest couple Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra as they were sitting side by side in their luxury car. The couple was recently spotted together after a long time as they visited Karan Johar's residence to wish his mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday.

In 2014, Bollywood’s one of the most celebrated actors Rani Mukerji tied the knots to YRF owner Aditya Chopra. Most of the people, including some Bollywood bigwigs have barely seen Aditya at any party or an event. Soon after getting married, Rani also stopped appearing at parties or any other events. However, the couple was recently spotted together after a long time as they visited Karan Johar’s residence to wish his mother Hiroo Johar on her birthday.

The paparazzi caught a small glimpse of both Rani and Aditya as they were sitting side by side in their luxury car. The Hichki actor was seen donning a black attire and sported cat-eye spectacles, making her look all classy and elegant. On the other hand, Aditya was seen twinning with Rani in black and barely looked at the camera. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Last year, it was only Rani who was seen attending the party hosted by Karan Johar for her mother’s birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen attending the party including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Manish Malhotra among others.

Here are the pictures from the last year’s party, take a look:

On the work front, Rani was last seen in the film Hichki. The actor was lauded for playing the role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome. The film also did well at the box office. Apart from that, Rani and Aditya are the proud parents of their baby girl Adira, who was born in 2017. Ever since her birth, the couple tries to keep her away from the media limelight.

On the other hand, other celebrity kids including Karan Johar’s Yash and Roohi have barely kept a distance from the camera. Apart from that, Taimur Ali Khan is already a star while other celebrity kids are also creating a storm on several social media platform with their cuteness.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More