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Home > Entertainment News > Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH

Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH

Rani Mukerji became emotional while accepting an honorary Doctor of Letters from Australia’s La Trobe University. The recognition celebrates her nearly three-decade journey in Indian cinema and her work around stories of women, empowerment and social change.

Rani Mukerji (Photo:X)
Rani Mukerji (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 21:55 IST

Rani Mukerji has received plenty of awards during her long Bollywood career, but this one appeared to hit differently. The actor was visibly emotional as she accepted an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) from La Trobe University in Australia, breaking down in tears on stage before wiping them away and smiling. The honour recognises her contribution to Indian cinema across nearly three decades, as well as the wider cultural impact of her work.

For Rani, the moment was about more than another addition to her list of accolades.

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Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional While Accepting La Trobe Honour

In a note shared after the ceremony, Rani described the honorary doctorate as “one of the most humbling moments” of her life. The actor reflected on her approach to cinema, explaining that she has gravitated towards stories that first moved her personally and could subsequently inspire audiences. Her filmography has repeatedly brought women and their struggles to the forefront, from the Mardaani series and Hichki to No One Killed Jessica and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

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That last performance earned Rani the National Film Award for Best Actress, adding another major milestone to a career that has spanned roughly three decades. Rani also described artists as having a responsibility beyond simply performing, saying they can become ambassadors of their culture.

Rani Mukerji Follows Shah Rukh Khan At La Trobe University

The honour also creates an interesting Bollywood connection. Rani is the second Indian film star to receive an honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University, following Shah Rukh Khan, who was honoured by the Australian institution in 2019 for his achievements in entertainment and humanitarian work, including his advocacy for women’s empowerment.

The recognition comes as Rani continues to balance acclaimed performances with some of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming projects.

Rani Mukerji To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan In King

Rani is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026. The action thriller also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi, among others.  The upcoming reunion is particularly notable for fans who remember Rani and Shah Rukh’s collaborations in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

For now, however, the spotlight belongs entirely to Rani and to a doctorate that left one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors too moved for words.

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Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH
Tags: Bollywoodcelebrity newsHonorary DoctorateKINGLa Trobe UniversityRani Mukerjishah rukh khan

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Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH

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Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH
Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH
Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional As She Becomes 2nd Indian Celebrity After Shah Rukh Khan To Receive La Trobe Honorary Doctorate – WATCH
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