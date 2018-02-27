Hichki star Rani Mukerji has expressed her grief on the shocking and untimely demise of legendary actress Sridevi. The actress revealed that Sridevi was like an elder sister to her and her demise is a huge loss for her and her life. Recalling her childhood memories, Rani added that the actress used to call her Laddu. Rani's upcoming film Hichki is scheduled to hit the screen on March 22, 2018.

The Chandni of Bollywood Sridevi left for the heavenly abode on Saturday night in Dubai due to ‘accidental drowning’. She was in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and her daughter Khushi Kapoor for the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah with his long time girlfriend Antara Motiwala. The news of her untimely demise came as a huge shock for not just the film industry but also for her fans worldwide. Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji expressed her grief to a leading daily where she revealed that the demise of Sridevi is a huge loss for her and her life.

“I was very close to her personally. In fact, before she went to Dubai, she told me that she wants to see Hichki and I told her aap shaadi-vaadi karke aa jao. Phir main aapko Hichki dikhaati hoon. Hichki abhi taiyaar ho rahi hai. I feel extremely sad that two people who loved me immensely, my dad and Sriji, whom I had thought she would have seen Hichki and I would have got very genuine and very good reaction from them. Both of them are no more in my life. It’s a huge loss for me personally,” she said.

Recalling her childhood memories with the veteran actress, Rani revealed, “For me, Sriji has been my favourite since childhood. She actually knew me as a kid because I used to go in my school uniform to see her shooting because she has worked in my Shomu chacha’s film. I remember going with my school bag to watch her shoot and she remembered me as that kid. I connected with her in a very different way when I grew up and when I was an actor.”

“She used to immensely love my work. There was a lot of love that I received from her. In fact, she used to call me Laddu. I’m going to miss that because the day, the time I got to know about her demise it was the most shocking and the most tragic thing for me to hear. I still can’t believe that we are talking about her demise. I feel very surreal that we are talking about her in the past tense. I was looking forward to showing her my film because she called me after seeing my trailer and said, ‘Laddu’, I have to see this movie’ and I said that yes maa, as soon as the movie is ready, I will show you. It’s a huge loss not only for the film industry but for us as a family who belong to the films. The film industry is like a family,” she added.

Rani concluded that Sridevi was like an elder sister to her and she will never forget the actor’s contribution in her personal life. “I had a personal connect with her because from the last two years since I had my child she has been very supportive. She was so inspirational. The kind of love that she has given me and Adira in last two years has been phenomenal. She was like an elder sister, like a maasi, I don’t know what. She has been like a pillar of support to me in these last two years. It’s a huge loss for me and my life and I will never forget her contribution in my personal life,” she said. Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki is scheduled to hit the screens on March 22, 2018.

