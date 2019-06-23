Rani Mukerji opens up about working on Mardaani 2, says the film will tackle a very real and alarming subject: After giving an exceptional performance in Hichki in 2018, Rani Mukerji is all set for her next big release of the year with Mardaani 2. The actor will play a role of bold and fearless cop who will tackle a merciless villain. The actor has recently opened up about her role in the film. Read article.

Rani Mukerji opens up about working on Mardaani 2, says the film will tackle a very real and alarming subject: Rani Mukerji opens up about working on Mardaani 2, says the film will tackle a very real, very alarming subjectRani Mukerji is currently working on the sequel of Mardaani – a Bollywood hit from 2014. The action-drama was dubbed as Rani’s one of the remarkable performances of the actor. Recently, the actor was interviewed regarding the film in which she revealed that Mardaani 2 would be “very real, very alarming” for the audiences. She added that the film would make people aware of what’s happening around their lives. She noted that the film is based on a subject that would be shocking. Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s second film after Hichki, that marked her return on the silver screens.

When asked about selecting the scripts, the actor said that she always picks the film that resonates with her heart and appeals to her as an actor. She added that she feels blessed enough for directors who find her suitable for their scripts and she gets a chance to select the best out of so many films offered to her. She added that it is always fun to be a part of socially relevant stories as they are being made to aware people.

Rani Mukerji started shooting for the film in March 2019. Her performance in the last film, Hichki, was praised by critics as well as the audiences.

Now, the actor is again set to play the role of a fierce and fearless cop who will fight a 21-year-old merciless villain on her own. While in the last film she played a lady cop called Shivani Roy, Mardaani 2 will feature her as Superintendent of Police.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App