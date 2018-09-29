Filmmaker Karan Johar has been acting a Godfather for his favourite starkids in Bollywood, giving them grand breaks in his hit movies. But now, for his latest project Rannbhoomi, the makers are confused between the two of his favourites - Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, while Varun Dhawan was finalised as the male lead long back.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been catching the headlines continuously for quite a long time, given his upcoming season of Koffee with Karan and several projects of his popular production house. Johar has been acting as a guardian for his favourite starkids including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan who even debuted with Karan’s movie and now, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are his latest shining stars. A few months ago, Karan announced his latest project Rannbhoomi, which is sought to be a revenge drama full of thrill. While announcing it on his official social media account, he tagged the director Shashank Khaitan, who will be directing the movie. Well, Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan has been finalised for the lead role but fans are excited to know the female protagonist.

The post that went up this February, also indicated that it is slated to hit the silver screens in the year 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. He also wrote that the remaining cast will be announced soon, which means that the lady leads is still not finalised.

According to whats heard now, the director of the movie Shashank is confused in choosing between two beauties, Alia Bhatt and Jhanvi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has already worked with Shashank before but the director is also inclined to the latest glam-queen Janhvi Kapoor, who he pitched in for his last hit Dhadak. Although the lead actor Varun Dhawan was finalised long back, the leading lady is yet to be announced. Director Shashank has to make up his mind on whether to cast Raazi actor Alia or Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor.

The storyline of the movie is quite interesting, showcasing love, relationships, sacrifices, revenge including lots of drama and now, the fans are eagerly waiting for it to start and hit the big screen soon. But that is only possible if this imaginary tug of war between the two favourite ladies of director Shashank and Producer Karan Johar ends. Will it be much-loved on-screen couple Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt who rocked it with their chemistry in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania or the fresh and exciting pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan?

