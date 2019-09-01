Rising to fame with a viral video is Ranu Mondal another blink and miss internet sensation? Joining the bandwagon of blink and miss, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tea server Arshad Khan, Deepak Kalal, Sanjeev Shrivastava are more names to the one minute of fame category.

Ranu Mondal: From Dhinchak Pooja to Deepak Kalal, is the new singer another blink and miss Internet sensation?

Internet is a super tool and celebrities who went famous overnight with just their looks or their singing are surely some google-able crush-worthy stars. From Priya Prakash Varrier winning hearts with just winking to Ranu Mondal the current internet sensation who has grabbed headlines for her singing skills. The Internet leaves no stone unturned and Ranu Mondal is current example! From singing at a railway station in torn saree to now singing professionally for Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer, Internet makes everyone a star.

But the main question is- Will Ranu mondal be another blink and miss internet sensation? Except Ranu Mondal, there are many stars who grabbed fame and they were not asked for. Some of them are- Deepak Kalal, Dhinchak Pooja, Chai Pe Lo Aunty, Govinda uncle, Chai guy Arshad Khan, and many more such names are some celebrities who bagged fame but sadly not asked for any more. Check out their videos and story here:

Ranu Mondal

The current overnight sensation, Ranu Mondal, has been grabbing headlines for a week or so for her melodious voice. The video of her singing at a railway station to now singing for Himesh Rshmmaiya’s latest movie Happy Hardy and Heer, Ranu Mondal has surely grabbed eyeballs. But the question is will she be another blink and miss internet sensation? Well, only time can tell.

Priya Prakash Varrier

Winning hearts of many with just winking, Priya Prakash Varrier from Oru Adaar Love became a viral internet sensation overnight with just winking. It is surely hard to believe getting famous by just winking but her is the national crush of India Priya Prakash Varrier.

Chai Pe Lo Aunty

A video which went viral a few months back was of Somvati Mahawar, the chai pe lo friends aunty. She has recorded more than 400 videos and became an overnight sensation with her chai video. Sadly, she just had a few minutes at fame.

Deepak Kalal

Known for his funny and unique sense of talking, Deepak Kalal is an overnight sensation too who makes videos fo himself with a towel on his head. By profession, the Instagrammer is a receptionist at a three-star hotel.

Arshad Khan

It seems it is easy to bag fame over a chai! Another chaiwala from Pakistan Arshad Khan became famous for his blue eyes, and model-like looks.

Dhinchak Pooja

How can we forget the ever so famous Bigg Boss contestant and singer Dhinchak Pooja who bagged fame over her bad singing and funny videos?

Govinda uncle

A video of an uncle dancing to tunes of Govinda went viral where he was dancing to May Se Meena Se Na Saaaqi sent the internet into a tizzy. The man in the video s Sanjeev Shrivatsva an engineering college professor.

Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya guy

The rap song bol Na Aunty went viral over youtube and so did the guy. However, after some time the video was taken down by youtube over crassness and sexism comments.

Looking at these lucky people who were there at the right time to get clicked became famous very soon. From selling chai to being a part of a selfie to being on tv for a mere few seconds and achieving fame, they make it look easy, don’t they?

