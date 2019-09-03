Ranu Mondal: In a recent interview, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar reacted to Ranu Mondal's viral video in which she is singing Lata's song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. Lata said imitation will get you fame but for a short period of time and singers should make original songs.

Ranu Mondal: Recently, a video went viral on social media where an old lady named Ranu Mondal sang Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai. Later on, singer Himesh Reshamiyya recorded a song with the lady. Ranu garnered all the attention and was praised for her soulful voice. As per reports, Bollywood actor Salman Khan bought her a house worth Rs 50 lakh and also offered her to sing for his upcoming action thriller Dabangg 3. However, the actor denied the rumours about the same.

In a recent interview, Lata expressed her views about Mondal’s song and said if anybody gets to benefit from her name or any of her song then she’s fortunate. She also said by imitating someone one cant get long term fame and it’s not good to be reliable and durable on somebody else. Singing the old songs of singers like Kishoreda Kumar, Mohd Rafi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, Asha Bhosle and other aspiring singers one will only get short-term attention but it will not last long.

According to Lata, so many talented children or youth sing her songs on music shows aired on TV but they are not remembered after a period of time or after achieving success. The only singers she is aware of are Shreya Ghosal and Sunidhi Chauhan. The talented singer also adviced all the aspiring singers to learn and make their own song because originality is a must. They can always sing her song or other legendary singers tracks but they need to have their own identity.

Giving these statements, Lata also gave an example of her own sister Asha Bhosle and said if she had been singing in Lata’s style she would have remained in her shadow forever. Asha got fame because of her own uniqueness which is must and she is the biggest example of how the individuality of a person is important.

