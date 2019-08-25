Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is impressing everyone through her soulful voice, Himesh Reshammiya has offered her to sing in his upcoming film, Himesh said that Salman Khan's father Salim Khan said to him that he should always promote the talent, read further to check videos of Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal is an appropriate testament to show the power of social media. A beggar who used to sing at Bengal’s Ranaghat railway station to get some money is today a singing sensation. Ranu Mondal got recognition when Atindra Chakraborty (a passenger)recorded her song and posted it on social media and video was viral in no time. Ranu was singing legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai in the video and video was loved and appreciated by all the viewers on social media.

Here is the Facebook post by Atindra featuring Ranu Mondal:

A women working Ranaghat station in West BengalWhat a voice, felt in love with this voice 😊#krishaandaszubu Posted by BarpetaTown The place of peace on Sunday, 28 July 2019

Ranu Mondal is again in limelight as her video with Himesh Reshammiya was seen on the internet, in the video, Ranu was recording a song. Ranu Mondal is now appearing in the famous singing reality show Superstar singer, in which Himesh Reshammiya is a judge. and promo of the show is out and is appreciated by the people. Ranu Mondal tells her life story in the show and everyone was in tears knowing the struggles of her life. When the host of superstar singer, Jay Bhanushali asked her that why she sang in the railway station so she replied that doesn’t have a home to reside so by singing she filled her stomach.

Here is the video posted by Sony Television:

Ranu Mondal is testament to the fact that great talent can come from anywhere, and hardships only temper talent until it gets the right opportunity. #SuperstarSinger provides a platform for such talent to rise and reveal itself. Watch her story on #SuperstarSinger, next weekend at 8 PM Posted by Sony Entertainment Television on Friday, 23 August 2019

In the show Javed Ali, judge of singing superstar asked Ranu Mondal to sing on the stage and she sang the same song through which she was popular, Ek Pyar ka Nagma hai. Every presented on the show was impressed by the soulful voice of Ranu Mondal. Judge of the show Himesh Reshammiya requested her to sing in his film and also said that Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan once said to him that if he gets encountered with any talent he should work hard to promote it.

Himesh Reshammiya shared Ranu Mondal’s videos on his Instagram:

