Ranu Mondal Teri Meri Kahani Song: The much-awaited Ranu Mondal song is out, Teri Meri Kahani Song features Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann. The song has all the necessary element a video must have and till now the video song has got more than 4 lakh views and many more to go.

Ranu Mondal Teri Meri Kahani Song: A lady who earlier use to showcase her talent on railway station platforms and now the world is watching her much-awaited song Teri Meri Kahani, Yes! she is an internet sensation and an inborn talented Ranu Mondal.

Himesh Reshammiya the music director, lyricist, composer, producer, screenwriter, and an ace Bollywood singer, once went through the same struggle in Bollywood and at present, he is the one who gave the chance to Ranu Mondal, the song Teri Meri Khana officially has been released by the makers. Within minutes the song garnered more than 4 lakh views with loads of lovable comments by her fans.

In the video, Himesh can be seen donning a turban and Sonia in a desi look. No doubt with all these fab elements in the video, it will be going to hit the trending chart. Ranu Mondal the overnight sensation of social media is currently working with Himesh Reshammiya on his other sound tracks, while Himesh for 2019 can be seen in the film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu Mondal earlier was spotted on Kolkata Streets singing the song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, which made people realize that India has lot more unexplored talent and after that, the video went viral and she became an overnight star. Ranu was also invited on singing reality show Superstar Singer, where she graced the stage with her soothing voice. No doubt life does gives a chance to everyone, only the right time and hard work together can make you successful.

