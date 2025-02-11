Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Once celebrated for their online influence, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina now find themselves at the center of a storm, facing legal trouble and public outrage over their remarks on India’s Got Latent. As scrutiny intensifies, so does curiosity about their financial success.

Celebrated for their online influence, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina now find themselves at the center of a storm, facing legal trouble.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia are facing significant backlash after making controversial remarks on an episode of India’s Got Latent. Their comments, with Raina seen laughing along, have led to severe criticism and a police investigation following a formal complaint filed against them, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the show’s organizers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amid the controversy and legal scrutiny, public interest has surged regarding the financial success of both influencers.

Ranveer Allahbadia: Net Worth & Earnings (2025)

Ranveer Allahbadia, widely recognized for The Ranveer Show podcast, has carved out a strong presence on social media, interviewing prominent figures such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Yuvraj Singh. His primary sources of income include YouTube ad revenue, brand endorsements, and multiple business ventures. He boasts 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With an estimated net worth of Rs 60 crore, Allahbadia reportedly earns Rs 35 lakh per month from YouTube alone, contributing to an annual income exceeding Rs 3 crore. In addition to his YouTube success, he co-founded Monk Entertainment, an influencer marketing and talent management company, alongside Viraj Sheth. His other ventures include BigBrainco, Level Supermind, RAAAZ by BigBrainco, and BeerBiceps SkillHouse.

Samay Raina’s Net Worth & Earnings (2025)

Samay Raina gained prominence after winning Comicstaan Season 2 and later achieved widespread recognition for his innovative chess livestreams featuring grandmasters and celebrities. His popularity skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic with his stand-up content, and he later cemented his status as a digital star through India’s Got Latent.

Raina’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 140 crore, with some reports suggesting it could be as high as Rs 195 crore. His significant social media following, which includes 5.9 million Instagram followers and 7.33 million YouTube subscribers, plays a major role in his earnings through sponsorships and ad revenue.

Both influencers have successfully built lucrative careers, generating substantial wealth through content creation and entrepreneurship.

The Controversy: What Ranveer Allahbadia Said?

The backlash stems from an episode of India’s Got Latent, where Ranveer Allahbadia made explicit comments directed at a contestant. He asked about the “size of his p****” and went further, offering Rs 2 crore if the contestant “sucked his d***.” Additionally, he posed an offensive question lifted from another YouTube show, asking: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it forever?”

Legal Action and Police Investigation

The Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against Samay Raina and the judges of India’s Got Latent under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint names Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others, accusing them of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions.

The show featured BeerBiceps (Ranveer Allahbadia), YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija as panelists. Following the social media uproar, Mumbai Police also visited the Khar studio where the show was recorded.

NCW Summons and Public Outrage

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken strong action against the derogatory remarks made during the episode, summoning Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others. The hearing is scheduled for February 17, 2025.

“The commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the show’s producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra,” the NCW stated.

“These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect,” the official NCW statement read.

The hearing will take place at 12:00 noon at the NCW office in New Delhi.

Also Read: Will YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested Despite His Apology?