Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia Breaks Silence On Controversial India’s Got Latent Appearance

Ranveer Allahbadia


YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, recently found himself in the midst of a cyber investigation after controversial remarks made during his appearance on India’s Got Latent (IGL) with Samay Raina. On Monday, February 24, Ranveer was questioned for around two hours by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials in Navi Mumbai regarding his inappropriate comments about parents’ intimacy. In response to the investigation, Ranveer opened up about the reasons behind his appearance on IGL and acknowledged his mistake.

Why Ranveer Allahbadia Joined Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

During his questioning, Ranveer clarified that his appearance on India’s Got Latent was purely out of friendship, as Samay Raina is a close friend of his. The BeerBiceps star emphasized that he did not charge any money for his appearance, revealing that collaborations between YouTubers are quite common in the digital community. According to Ranveer, it’s a tradition among content creators to support each other by appearing on each other’s shows, which explains his participation in the show.

The Fallout and Investigation into Ranveer’s Remarks

Following the backlash over his comments on the show, both Ranveer Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani voluntarily appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to provide their statements. During the investigation, the Cyber Cell questioned the content of the episode, which many netizens found distasteful and inappropriate.

Despite the controversy, Ranveer received relief from the Supreme Court, which granted him temporary protection. However, the court did not let him off the hook completely, slamming him for his remarks while also directing him to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. Additionally, the court instructed Ranveer to submit his passport to the Thane police to ensure he doesn’t leave the country without prior approval.

Upcoming Questioning for Samay Raina and the India’s Got Latent Team

As the investigation continues, Samay Raina, the host of India’s Got Latent, has also been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Samay, who is currently in the United States for shows, has been instructed to appear for questioning by March 10, 2025. Additionally, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, and other key figures associated with the show have also been called in for questioning. In response to the growing controversy, Samay Raina removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from public viewing.

The Aftermath and What’s Next for the IGL Crew

More than 50 individuals linked to India’s Got Latent have been summoned for investigation. The ongoing scrutiny serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible content creation and the potential consequences of distasteful remarks made in the digital space.

