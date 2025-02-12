Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

The controversy surrounding social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and his comments on the YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent has taken a significant turn with the Mumbai police recording statements from key figures involved in the incident.

The controversy surrounding social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and his comments on the YouTube comedy show India’s Got Latent has taken a significant turn with the Mumbai police recording statements from key figures involved in the incident. The show, which has sparked backlash for its controversial remarks, is now under scrutiny, with statements from influencers Apoorva Makhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani providing more clarity on the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Statement by Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani

On February 12, 2025, influencers Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Mumbai police to record their statements in connection with the vulgar remark controversy linked to the India’s Got Latent show. In their statements, both influencers clarified that the show is not scripted and that the participants, including the judges, are encouraged to speak freely. They emphasized that the show is designed for open conversation, and no financial compensation is given to the judges.

Makhija and Chanchlani also explained the show’s format, revealing that the audience can buy tickets to participate, and the money raised from ticket sales is given to the winner. These statements were provided to the Mumbai police as part of their ongoing investigation into the remarks made on the show that led to public outcry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash

Ranveer Allahbadia has come under fire for his controversial remarks regarding parents and sex during an episode of India’s Got Latent. His comments, which many considered inappropriate, sparked widespread backlash on social media and beyond. While Allahbadia has defended his statements as part of the show’s unfiltered nature, the controversy has raised concerns about the boundaries of comedy and free speech on digital platforms.

Vir Das Criticizes Media Coverage

As the controversy continued to make headlines, actor and comedian Vir Das weighed in with his criticism of the television media’s coverage of the issue. Without directly naming Allahbadia, Das took to Instagram Stories to express his dissatisfaction with the media’s portrayal of the situation. He criticized what he called “irrelevant mainstream media anchors” and suggested that traditional media was attempting to “take down new media” with its coverage of the incident. Das also emphasized the need for a discussion on what constitutes good journalism, alongside debates on what qualifies as good comedy.

The Mumbai Police are actively investigating the incident and have recorded statements from several individuals connected to the India’s Got Latent show, including four people involved with the production. These include Apoorva Makhija and Allahbadia’s manager. The police are gathering information to determine whether any legal action is warranted in response to the controversial remarks made on the show.

The Show’s Format and Response

The India’s Got Latent show has become a focal point for debates surrounding the limits of free speech, comedy, and media responsibility. The show encourages open conversations between the judges and participants, with no restrictions on the topics discussed. However, this openness has led to criticism, with some questioning whether certain remarks crossed the line between humor and inappropriate content.

The Mumbai police are continuing their investigation into the show, and it remains to be seen whether any legal consequences will follow. The statements provided by the influencers and others involved in the production will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the investigation.

As the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia and India’s Got Latent unfolds, the investigation by the Mumbai police is intensifying. With input from key figures like Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani, the case is raising important questions about the nature of comedy, freedom of expression, and the responsibility of digital content creators. The debate is far from over, and it will likely continue to shape discussions about the limits of humor in the digital age.

Read More : Comedian Jaspreet Singh’s ‘Kerala Saar’ Joke Sparks Social Media Firestorm