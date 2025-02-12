Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Ranveer Allahbadia, who is facing mounting criticism, issued a video apology where he expressed regret for his comment. He acknowledged that his remark was not only inappropriate but also not funny.

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has recently come under intense scrutiny for his controversial comments made on the show India’s Got Latent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During an episode, Allahbadia allegedly asked a contestant a highly inappropriate question involving body parts and even suggested an indecent act in exchange for Rs 2 crore.

The question, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?” shocked viewers and led to widespread outrage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The viral clip quickly made the rounds on social media, prompting condemnation from various quarters, including politicians, film personalities, and fans.

Following the incident, a police complaint was filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other co-judges such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The FIR accuses the show of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content, violating multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Controversial Past: Podcast with Akshay Kumar

In light of the ongoing controversy, a past incident from Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast has resurfaced on social media. Last year, the YouTuber had Akshay Kumar as a guest on his podcast while promoting his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

During the interview, Allahbadia made an awkward comment about Akshay’s testosterone, stating, “I feel sir is the personification of testosterone. Aapki aawaz se hi testosterone nikal ke aata hai. It’s like aapke do nahi aapke chaar hai, aisa kabhi kabhi lagta.”

He also made a questionable remark, asking Akshay, “Kabhi kisi ko pela hai aapne?” to which Akshay humorously responded, “Pela hai matlab kya hota hai? Do matlab hote hai pelne, pehle tu decide karle kaunsa pelna bolna hai.”

YouTube Removes Video and Legal Action

In response to the controversy, YouTube removed the video from its platform. As the incident gained attention, authorities launched an investigation into the content, with a focus on the show’s promotion of obscene material.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who is facing mounting criticism, issued a video apology where he expressed regret for his comment. He acknowledged that his remark was not only inappropriate but also not funny.

Allahbadia stated, “Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology.”

The outrage surrounding the incident continues to grow, with many calling for stricter accountability for content creators.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the incident has raised questions about the responsibility of social media influencers and entertainers in using their platforms responsibly.