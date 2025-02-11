Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Incest’ Remarks Spark Demand For Ban On India’s Got Latent By AICWA

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a strong condemnation against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and the controversial content aired on the web show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The organization called for an immediate ban on the show and demanded legal action against all individuals responsible for spreading what they describe as offensive and inappropriate content.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a strong condemnation against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and the controversial content aired on the web show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. In a statement released on Monday evening, the organization called for an immediate ban on the show and demanded legal action against all individuals responsible for spreading what they describe as offensive and inappropriate content.

AICWA’s Stand: A Call for Industry-Wide Boycott

AICWA, which represents cine workers and artists across the country, has urged the Indian film and entertainment industry to sever all ties with the creators and participants of India’s Got Latent. The association expressed deep concern over the impact such content could have on society, stating that the remarks made on the show were against societal and family values.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. In a recent episode, Ranveer Allahbadia, who appeared as a guest, made deeply disrespectful statements that go against the moral and cultural fabric of our society. Such content is unacceptable and must be dealt with legally,” the official statement read.

What Led to the Controversy?

The controversy erupted following an episode of India’s Got Latent, where Ranveer Allahbadia, alongside Rebel Kid and host Samay Raina, engaged in a discussion that quickly spiraled into insensitive and offensive remarks. Although the exact details of the conversation remain subject to scrutiny, sources claim that the episode included derogatory comments, inappropriate humor, and statements that many found disrespectful towards cultural and ethical values.

Social media backlash ensued, with users condemning the show for allowing such content to air. Following the uproar, AICWA stepped in, stating that freedom of speech should not be misused to promote content that disrespects societal norms.

Legal Action Against the Creators

In addition to calling for a ban, AICWA has reportedly sought legal intervention against Ranveer Allahbadia, Rebel Kid, and Samay Raina. There are speculations that complaints have been filed, urging authorities to take strict action against the individuals involved in producing and airing the controversial episode.

The growing outrage has put pressure on streaming platforms and YouTube to review their policies regarding offensive and inappropriate content, with demands rising for stricter regulations on digital platforms to ensure responsible content creation.

What’s Next?

While Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology for his comment on his official X handle, Samay Raina has not issued a statement in response to the controversy. Sources close to the show suggest that the producers are considering removing the episode from their platform. Meanwhile, industry insiders believe that this incident may lead to greater censorship and stricter monitoring of digital content in India.

The coming days will determine whether legal action is initiated or if an industry-wide boycott is enforced as demanded by AICWA. However, the controversy has once again reignited the debate about freedom of expression versus responsible content creation in India’s growing digital entertainment industry.

Filed under

India's Got Latent Ranveer Allahbadi

