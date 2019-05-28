One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Ranveer Singh's 83 is making a buzz for all the right reasons. To kickstart the first schedule of the film, Ranveer Singh and the team have jet off to London. 83 is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2020.

Bollywood’s powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh is on a hit run at the cinema screens. After kickstarting 2019 on a high note with his films like Simmba and Gully Boy, the actor is now gearing up for his sports flick 83, that will release next year. After prepping for the film for a couple of months, Ranveer Singh and his team are now headed to London to kickstart the first schedule of the film. The official social media handles of 83 the film shared an enthusiastic group photo and captioned it saying that it’s game time for 83 squad.

Later, Ranveer Singh was also spotted at the airport in formal attire. Helmed by Kabir Khan and bankrolled by Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 83 is slated for theatrical release on April 10, 2020. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Alekar.

In the film, while Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Satish Alekar as Shesharao Wankhede. 83 film will reprise the Indian cricket team’s glorious world cup victory in 1983.

Earlier this week, Ranveer also shared a couple of photos with Kapil Dev in which he can be seen interacting with him at his home and prepping to pick up his mannerisms. After 83, the actor will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and YRF’s film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

