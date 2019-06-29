Good news for Indian cricket fans! As Ranveer Singh's 83 continues to raise excitement among the fans, the makers of the film have said that they will make a movie on ICC World Cup 2019 if India wins. Slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020, 83 is based on Indian cricket team's historic world cup victory in 1983.

One of the most anticipated films of 2020, i.e Ranveer Singh’s 83 is making all the right buzz ever since it has been announced. A film retelling Indian Cricket team’s world cup victory in 1983, 83 is currently being shot in London. Amid the heightened anticipation, the makers of the film have exciting plans in store to merge the two worlds of cricket and entertainment.

Film producer Madhu Mantena has promised that if India brings home the World Cup trophy this year, they would like to make a film on it. Sharing insight into the development, a source revealed that Madhu is very excited for the film and the talks have already begun around the project.

Helmed by Kabir Khan and bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena and Deepika Padukone, 83 will feature Ranveer Singh playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh. 83 is slated to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

