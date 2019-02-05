Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have decided to collaborate the project of a brand and will begin their shoot today. The duo has been sharing spine-tingling chemistry in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Its time for the fans who want to see them together to fasten their belt and get ready for their new release.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the former lovebirds of the B-town have coupled up for a brand’s shoot, grabbing the headline as matter-of-course. Sabotaging the limelight for their courtship in the past, the duo is all pepped up to commence with their shooting today. While Deepika is happily in a conjugal relationship with her boyfriend Ranveer Singh, Ranbir is stealing the thunder with his affair with Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Brahmastra opposite his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt along with the star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly slated to release during the Christmas weekend this year. On the other hand, Deepika will soon begin shooting for Chhapaak, which is the biopic of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will supposedly release at the end of 2019.

The son of Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema and has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Kapoor is the recipient of several awards, including five Filmfare Awards. The chocolate boy of the industry made his acting debut with Bhansali’s tragic romance Saawariya (2007), which was a critical and commercial failure. The actor rose to prominence with his performances in the coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid (2009), the romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009).

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Padukone is the recipient of several awards, including three Filmfare Awards. She is also featured in listings of the nation’s most popular personalities. The Time magazine listed her amongst one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More