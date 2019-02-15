Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has been leaked online on Tamilrockers. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film released yesterday and has been receiving positive reactions from film critics and the audience. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin in a prominent role.

The much-anticipated film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which released yesterday in cinema screens on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i. e February 14, has been leaked on Tamilrockers. The piracy domain has been causing a lot of trouble not just for filmmakers but also regulatory bodies. Despite being banned several times, Tamilrockers has grown its reach over the years from southern belt to now latest Bollywood and Hollywood films.

The latest big releases to get leaked on the platform in recent times have been films like Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Kangana Ranaut-starrer, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Speaking about Gully Boy, the film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Inspired by the underground rappers of India, Gully Boy also makes a strong statement on class struggle and feminism.

Ever since the film has released, it has been receiving an overwhelming response from film critics as well as the audience. On its first day at the box office, Gully Boy is expected to record a high opening and earn Rs 15-20 crore. With Gully Boy, Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut film Oru Adaar Love also released yesterday. The film has also been leaked on Tamilrockers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More