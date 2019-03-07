Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among the top stars of the Bollywood industry who proves himself well in every character she plays on-screen. Apart from 83 and Takht, the star will now appear in filmmaker's Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial. The reports reveal that the movie will go on floors this December.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is counted amongst the most hardworking actors, who leaves no stone unturned to excel well on-screens. After surprising his fans with his wedding pictures, the actor immediately resumed back towards his work and performed brilliantly well in his film Simmba. Post to which, the actor didn’t stop and again astonished fans with an interesting storyline opposite Alia Bhatt in the movie Gully Boy. Recently, a report revealed that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has approached Gully Boy’s actor Ranveer Singh for his next directorial. Both of them have been in talks from quite some time and finally, now the recent reports revealed that Ranveer Singh has green signalled the project.

The film is likely to go on floors in December 2019. Talking about the earlier reports, it revealed that Rajkumar Santoshi was earlier working in Andaz Apna Apna sequel and Ranveer was playing one of the two characters in the film. However, there is no confirmation that both the reports are talking about the same project. Currently, the filmmaker is searching for a female who can play the lead role. The director is currently finding a fresh face to launch and is planning to bring a TV actor on board. Talking about Ranveer Singh’s future projects that include 83 and Takht.

