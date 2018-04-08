One of Bollywood's most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might tie the knot in Switzerland by the end of this year. According to the latest buzz, Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland tourism, has received an offer to have his wedding in the country. However, it is unconfirmed whether the actor has given his nod for the same.

Amid the wedding rumours of Bollywood’s powerhouse couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, latest reports suggest that the duo might tie the knot in Switzerland. According to a latest report by Mid-Day, Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism, has received an offer to have his wedding in the country. However, it is still unconfirmed if the actor has given his nod for the offer or not. While the couple’s parents have apparently shortlisted the wedding dates and have started shopping for the big day, it will be interesting to know if Bollywood witnesses another dreamy destination wedding just like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Speaking about the wedding rumours, Deepika stated in a recent interview, “When it is time, I’ll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important. That’s the way I have been brought up. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl’s dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it’s meant to happen.” When she was questioned if she referred to Ranveer as her boyfriend at a recent red carpet event, Deepika said, “Yeah I mean, I think, you all have a better understanding of that, but yeah it is what it is, so I would not challenge it. ”

A source close to a leading daily had earlier stated, “It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow.” Apparently, Deepika and Ranveer have also cleared off any impending projects for the year-end. On the work front, while Ranveer is currently wrapping up the shoot for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and will soon start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Deepika’s next opposite Irrfan Khan has been postponed due to Irrfan’s health issues.

