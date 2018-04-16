Bollywood's favourite on-screen and off-screen couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been reportedly roped in for YRF's next film helmed by Maneesh Sharma. According to the latest buzz, the film is expected to go on floors next year. Previously, the duo have collaborated in films like Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has time and again mesmerized the audience with their crackling on-screen and off-screen chemistry. After sharing the screen-space in Sanjay Bhansali’s 3 films namely Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and their latest Padmaavat, the duo has been reportedly roped in for Yash Raj Film’s next. According to the latest report by a leading entertainment portal, the film is expected to go on floors next year after Ranveer wraps up the shooting of his next ‘1983’.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it is unconfirmed whether the film will be yet another romantic drama or a rom-com. Previously, Ranveer has worked with YRF in films like Band Baaja Baarat opposite Anushka Sharma and Befikre opposite Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, Vishal Bharadwaj’s next starring Deepika, tentatively titled as Sapna Didi, has been put on hold due to her co-star Irrfan Khan’s ill health. The report further suggests that Ranveer and Deepika are thrilled about collaborating for the fourth time.

When the diva was earlier asked by a leading daily if she’d like to star in a film with Ranveer again with a happy ending, Deepika responded, “I hope so. I really hope so. That’s actually what my family is always telling me. My sister especially and my mother, they are always like ‘do you have to die in every film?’ So yes, I hope that whatever film Ranveer and I do next, that we don’t end our lives in the way that we have and also maybe, a less emotionally draining film. Something just lighter on the heart and on the emotion part of it.”

